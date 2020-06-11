Virginia Beach, VA.
At its June 2 meeting, the Virginia Beach City Council passed a resolution recognizing June as "Month of the VBCPS Graduate." This follows a corresponding resolution presented to the School Board of the City of Virginia Beach at its May 26 meeting, which was also unanimously approved. Month of the VBCPS Graduate honors and celebrates the city's almost 5,000 graduating high school seniors during the global health pandemic.
Following the governor's statewide mandate in March, which ordered all Virginia schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, traditional senior graduation ceremonies and events were redesigned to accommodate health regulations and safety standards.
"The Virginia Beach City Council is excited about this resolution honoring the class of 2020's graduates," said Mayor Bobby Dyer. "In this unique situation, the resolve, commitment, flexibility and strength shown by these young adults is unwavering. As a city, we must show these students their hard work will not go unnoticed. The Month of the VBCPS Graduate allows the City, business owners and residents to help create meaningful graduation experiences for these students."
Between June 17 and June 20, every Virginia Beach high school will host an individual graduation ceremony for each student, allowing the graduate to hear their name called, walk across a stage in their cap and gown, receive their diploma and have their picture taken.
VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said, "We're so excited to be able to give our students what they have worked so very hard for — a citywide, meaningful experience that honors every single one of our seniors with the celebration they deserve. We want our graduates to know just how proud all of Virginia Beach is of their accomplishments."
Additional events and features designed to highlight the division's 2020 graduates include:
The Virginia Beach Fire Department, Emergency Management Services and Virginia Beach Police Department will pull their vehicles out into the front of their stations and precincts and illuminate their light bars every evening at 8:20 for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to celebrate graduates during the week of their originally scheduled ceremonies.
A special VBCPS Graduation 2020 website, where each school will post a virtual ceremony video tribute, featuring a welcome from the principal, superintendent and School Board Chair as well as speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian. All candidates for graduation will be featured with their own personal slide as part of the virtual ceremony.
A special Class of 2020 "Pass the Diploma" video, featuring students from each of the high schools.
From June 9 to June 13, VBCPS will "Light Up the Night," as each high school stadium illuminates their field lights at 8:20 p.m. for exactly 20 minutes and 20 seconds, while "2020" is displayed on the scoreboard.
Businesses and residents are encouraged to join in the "Light Up the Night" celebration by lighting up their buildings and homes from June 9-June 13.
VBCPS is working with community groups and businesses to display special tributes to graduates on prominent marquees in the city.
Each of VBCPS' 87 schools and centers will display special graduation tributes to the Class of 2020 on their marquees.
A celebratory yard sign will be given to every graduate.
The VB Grad Wall, once again, allows families and friends to post inspirational messages for the Class of 2020 on the division website by using the hashtag #VBGrad2020 on social media.
The City encourages businesses and residents to join in the celebration and recognition of graduates during the month of June by displaying signs, banners and congratulatory marquee messages, or posting on their personal and business social media accounts using #VBGrad2020. More information can be found by visiting www.vbschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.