Twenty-five combat wounded veterans, Gold Star family members and Overcome Academy (OA) graduates will participate in the Combat Wounded Coalition’s (CWC) Jumping for a Purpose XII event on October 13th. The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. with jumps taking place between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Skydive Suffolk in Suffolk, Va. Mayor Linda T. Johnson, City of Suffolk, will be present to give opening remarks.
“We are beyond excited to have our Overcome Academy Class 002 graduates jump at this year’s event,” said Jason Redman, retired U.S. Navy SEAL and founder of both CWC and OA. “The goal of OA is to help these veterans forge their own paths forward and be their own leader to find success in anything they decide to do,” Redman said. “For our other wounded veterans, these jumps give them the freedom they may not have in their everyday lives. They have no limitations in the air. For our Gold Star family members, they get to experience what many of their family members got to achieve while in the military and it gives them a sense of connection to that loved one.”
There will be live entertainment, food and drink vendors, and a veteran resource fair, plus bounce houses for the kids during this family-friendly event. The event’s presenting sponsor is, once again, the Geico Military Team. “On behalf of the CWC team, we’d like to thank the City of Suffolk for its dedication to our cause through the donation of event security and equipment,” said Redman.
Skydive Suffolk also deserves a special thank you for hosting the event. Tandem jumps are open to the public and interested participants should go online at www.skydivesuffolk.com to book in advance. Skydive Suffolk will donate $20 to CWC for each tandem jump during the event. The public jumps will continue until dusk.
Event sponsors include the family of MSgt. (Retired) Donald Polcyn, America Strong Events, ADS, Sinclair Communications, Navy Federal Credit Union, Iron Works, Adams Outdoor and RGB Imaging.
Mission BBQ, 1329 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, Va., has stepped up to provide meals for the warriors and their families again this year. “They continue to be a wonderful source of support for our organization,” said Redman. “We thank them for their generosity and all they are willing to provide to these warriors and Gold Star families.”
CWC’s mission is to inspire wounded warriors to overcome and help them on a path of purpose and peace of mind following the impact of war. This is accomplished by providing connections to organizations offering the best resources, programs and proven strategies for these warriors and families of the fallen. To learn more about CWC and OA or to donate, please visit www.combatwoundedcoalition.org and www.overcomeacademy.org.
