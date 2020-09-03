VIRGINIA BEACH
The virtual 11th Annual Virginia Beach FunkFest Beach Party presented by Chartway Federal Credit Union has been postponed until Sept. 26 and 27. The delayed broadcast is the result of unavoidable technical circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s show features E.U. (Experience Unlimited) and Rose Royce.
Sunday’s show features The Bar-Kays and The Dazz Band.
Shows still will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube, Facebook and WSKY. No FunkFest performances will occur on the beach at the oceanfront this year. All concerts will be virtual and online.
Links for the concert broadcasts are:
YouTube -- www.youtube.com/visitvabeach
Facebook -- www.facebook.com/visitvabeach, www.facebook.com/liveonatlantic, and www.facebook.com/sandlercenter.
“We’re honored to support this year’s Virginia Beach FunkFest Beach Party,” said Brian Schools, president & CEO of Chartway Federal Credit Union. “It’s a privilege for all of us at Chartway to help bring this wonderful experience to Hampton Roads – and, even more, be a part of the positive impact it will have on our community.”
The Virtual Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party will also air on WSKY on Saturday, September 26 from 8:00-9:30pm and on Sunday, September 27, from 8:00-9:30pm. WSKY is carried mainly on channel 4, except on the Charter Spectrum system in Suffolk, where it is carried on channel 10. A high definition feed is available on Cox digital channel 1004, Spectrum channel 703 in Suffolk, channel 704 in Manteo, and channel 1232 in Elizabeth City, and Mediacom channel 804.
Performances will be taped in the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach’s Town Center and will not be open to the public. Everyone is invited to watch the free online broadcasts from the safely social-distanced comfort of their homes.
Saturday, Sept. 26
E.U.’s unique blend of “Go-Go Funk,” urban, R&B, and soul has made them an extremely popular live band since the 1980’s. Their loyal fanbase began following the D.C.-based group with the No. 1 hit “Da Butt” and Top 10 follow-up “Buck Wild.” Several additional E.U. records made the Billboard charts. Their songs reached new fans when their tunes were featured in Spike Lee movies and XBox games.
Rose Royce's Grammy Award first record “Car Wash” went platinum. Rose Royce has earned eight gold and five platinum records for "Love Don't Live Here Anymore," "Do Your Dance," "I'm In Love," "I Wanna Get Next To You," and "Wishing on A Star."
Sunday, Sept. 27
The Bar-Kays performed FunkFest in 2018 to one of the largest audiences in the event’s history. The band’s career of 29 albums includes five gold, a platinum, 40 single releases and 20 Top Ten records. They’ve been inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame and Beale Street Walk of Fame, have been featured in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, and have been invited to perform for the troops in Iraq. The also played President Barack Obama’s second inaugural and were featured in a nationally-televised White House tribute to Memphis soul.
The Dazz Band was the first Funk/R&B groups to win a Grammy Award out of Cleveland, Best Performance by a Group or Duo for “Let It Whip.” The Dazz Band has released 20 hits on Billboard Chart. They were one of the most popular and frequent acts on Soul Train in the 1980’s and 90’s.
The virtual 11th Annual Virginia Beach FunkFest Beach Party presented by Chartway Federal Credit Union is sponsored by the City of Virginia Beach as part of Live! On Atlantic, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka and is produced by IMGoing.
For additional information, please visit www.liveonatlantic.com.
