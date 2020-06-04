Ingredients
1 recipe Flaky Butter Pie Crust
3 oz. raspberries, halved if large
1/4 c. leftover cranberry sauce
1/2 tsp. cornstarch
1 large egg, beaten
Granulated sugar, for sprinkling
1/4 c. confectioners’ sugar, for glaze if desired
Flaky Butter Pie Crust
1 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 c. (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
Directions
1. Prepare pie crust recipe, shape into 2 rectangles instead of 1 disk and refrigerate as directed.
2. Heat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Working on lightly floured surface, roll 1 rectangle pie dough to 11- by 14-inch rectangle (about 1/16 inch thick). Cut out twelve 2 1/2- by 4-inch rectangles, rerolling and cutting scraps as necessary and using second rectangle dough as needed. Arrange 6 rectangles on prepared baking sheet. Using a fork, prick holes in remaining 6 rectangles.
3. In bowl, toss raspberries with cranberry sauce and cornstarch. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon cranberry mixture in center of each rectangle on sheet, leaving 1/2-inch border around edges. Lightly brush border with some egg. Top with pricked rectangles and press edges with a fork to seal. Refrigerate 10 minutes.
4. Brush tops of tarts with remaining egg and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to wire rack to cool. If desired, whisk confectioners’ sugar with a little cold water until drizzling consistency and drizzle over tops.
1. In food processor, combine flour, sugar, and salt. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles pea-size crumbs.
2. Add 3 tablespoons ice water, pulsing until dough forms small clumps and holds together when squeezed (if necessary, add up to another tablespoon water, 1 teaspoon at a time). Do not overmix.
3. Transfer dough to piece of plastic wrap and shape into 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap tightly and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to 2 days.
