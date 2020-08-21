Crane Army Ammunition Activity employees examine bottled hand sanitizer prior to a 10-hour isolation before shipment. Crane Army was able to quickly and effectively meet the U.S. Army’s need and assembled a hand sanitizer production line in just a few weeks. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.