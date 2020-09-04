These bars use honey and dark brown sugar for gooey sweetness with rich caramel notes. A splash of bourbon in the filling for these pecan pie bars without corn syrup adds even more depth of flavor and that extra special something that’ll have everyone asking about your secret ingredient.
Pecan Pie Bars
YIELDS:
20
TOTAL TIME:
1 hour 0 mins
Ingredients
For crust
1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temp
1/2 c. packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
For filling
1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1 c. packed dark brown sugar
1/3 c. honey
2 tbsp. bourbon
2 tbsp. heavy cream
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
3 c. pecan halves, roughly chopped
Directions
Heat oven to 350F. Lightly coat 9- by 13-in baking pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment, leaving an overhang on two long sides; spray parchment.
Make crust: Using an electric mixer, beat butter, brown sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Reduce mixer speed and gradually mix in flour until small clumps form. Press into bottom of prepared pan. Using fork, poke holes all over then bake until light golden brown, 20 to 25 min. Let cool while making filling.
Make filling: In small saucepan on low, combine butter, sugar, honey, bourbon, heavy cream and salt. Increase heat and bring to a boil; boil for 2 min. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla, then fold in pecans.
Pour mixture over baked crust, return to oven and bake until nuts are golden brown and edges are bubbling, 25 to 30 min. Let cool completely in pan, then use overhangs to transfer to a cutting board and cut into pieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.