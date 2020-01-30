NORFOLK
Sashay, shantay, sashay, shantay and stay: it’s the second annual Fashion Has Gone to the Dogs competition!
Bark to the left, bark to the right at MacArthur Center, Center Court on Sunday, February 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. You and your fashionista furball can participate in three categories: Best Owner/Dog Costume Combination for ADULTS AND KIDS; Best Dog Fashion; and Celebrity Lookalike contest. (Last year, a French poodle entered as both Cleopatra and Elizabeth Taylor! Genius! Or maybe your dog resembles Tina Spay or Queen Elizabark!)
Our panel of local celebrity judges – players from the Norfolk Admirals! -- will award trophies to the grand prize winners in each category.
Every dog should have a chance to work his Fur Steel look. That’s why we invite all canine alumni of the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center to dog-walk the runway!
For the second time, Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center has partnered with MacArthur Center to support Friends of NACC. Participants can make their minimum $5 donation on Eventbrite – or type fashionhasgonetothedogs.eventbrite.com. Walk-up registrations accepted day of for $5 or a food donation for the Norfolk Pet Pantry.
This event kicks off National Homeless Animal Awareness Week, which runs from Feb. 9-16. NACC will offer a discounted adoption fee of $50 during this week.
Dogs must be crowd/people/dog friendly and on leashes at all times, and each participant must sign a waiver. All participants should enter through the North 1 Entrance near Kay Jewelers into Center Court.
Put on your Pucci. Flaunt your Bark Jacobs. And strut your mutt like Cindy Clawford.
Fashion Has Gone to the Dogs
MacArthur Center, 300 Monticello Avenue in Downtown Norfolk
Sunday, February 9, 1-2:30 p.m.
About Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center
The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is an open-admission shelter providing a safe haven for animals from the City of Norfolk. NACC’s efforts focus solely on local animals in need. Animals are never turned away, regardless of species, age, health, or temperament. The NACC cares for 400 to 600 animals each month, and more than 5,000 animals each year.
For more information, visit https://www.norfolk.gov/260/Norfolk-Animal-Care-Center, call 757-441-5505 or visit 5585 Sabre Road, Norfolk VA 23502.
