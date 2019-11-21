Norfolk, Va. – In celebration of the Battleship Wisconsin’s 75th anniversary and our local military community, Nauticus hosted the first annual Steel Beach Barbecue Classic aboard the battleship on Saturday, November 9. More than 600 guests spent the evening sampling the region’s best barbecue and exploring newly-opened spaces aboard the ship. The first-time event generated $46,000 for the preservation and interpretation of the iconic vessel. Through a vote-casting system, visitors also crowned a “Fan Favorite” barbecue restaurant. Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ from Smithfield, which served pork BBQ and beef brisket tacos with a bonus item of Banana Snap Pudding and Jumbo Molasses cookie, took home the trophy.
“When we learned that the purpose of the event was to raise money for the preservation and educational programming of the Battleship Wisconsin, it was a hard “yes” from Q Daddy’s to put our shoulders to the wheel with some of the other outstanding Pitmasters from the area to raise funds,” said Joy Andrus Owner of Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ. “There was an impressive selection of BBQ inspired fare at the event and it’s really exciting to witness the growing BBQ culture of this region.”
The competition was stiff – other participating vendors included the BB-64 Café; Redwood Smoke Shack; Rodman’s Bar-B-Que; 757 Crave; Todd Jurich’s Bistro; Bing’s Barbecue; Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse; Terry’s NC BBQ & Ribs; and dessert sponsor – Jack Eats.
Based on the event’s success and overall visitation, the 2nd Annual Steel Beach Barbecue Classic has already been set for Saturday, November 7, 2020. Steel beach barbecues (or steel beach picnics) are long-held traditions in the United States Navy, typically held while a ship is at sea onboard the deck (hence the name “steel beach”).
The event was sponsored by Seaward Marine Services, LLC (Title Sponsor); Hampton Roads Shipping Association; Virginia Maritime Association; Rover Cruises; GEICO, Navy League of Hampton Roads; Sinclair Communications; 13News Now; Nomarama; Belle Isle Moonshine; and Veil Brewing Co.
