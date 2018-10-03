The U.S. Navy, local businesses and civic organizations will celebrate 2018 Fleet Week Hampton Roads Oct. 11-20, held in conjunction with the Navy’s birthday, with a variety of events to honor the sacrifices and contributions of Sailors, past and present, who are our neighbors, volunteers, and citizens who actively work each day to enhance the quality of life for Hampton Roads residents and its visitors.
The Navy will celebrate its 243rd birthday on Oct. 13. The theme for this year’s celebration is, “Forged by the Sea.”
Many Fleet Week events are free and open to the public. Media interested in attending scheduled events on-base or in the community, or to schedule interviews with Fleet Week organizers and event participants, contact Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs at (757) 322-2853.
This year’s Fleet Week calendar of events includes:
Thursday, October 11
U.S. Fleet Forces Band Concert on the Virginia Beach Town Center Fountain Plaza — The U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Four Star Edition Rock Band will perform a concert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Virginia Beach Town Center Fountain Plaza. The concert is free and open to the public.
Friday, October 12
Military Citizen of the Year Luncheon sponsored by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott — The event starts at noon. Sponsored by the HRCC – Norfolk Division Armed Forces Committee, the award luncheon has been held since 1955. The event recognizes outstanding junior enlisted active duty personnel for their off duty volunteerism. For more information, call Contact Candace Reid at (757) 664-2572.
Friday, October 12
Navy Birthday School Outreach — Sailors from local commands throughout the area are scheduled to visit select area schools from 7 a.m. to noon to participate in morning colors, read to students and other activities in conjunction with the Navy birthday celebration.
Saturday, October 13
Annual Grunt Run on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex — Race day registration begins at 7 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m. The Runt Grunt Kid’s Obstacle Challenge begins at 9 a.m. for children 12 and under. Test your agility on a 6.5 mile obstacle/endurance course. The event will also feature kid’s activities, complimentary food/beverages for registered participants, and food and beverage sales for spectators. The event is free and open to all DOD cardholders. For more information, visit www.navymwrmidlant.com/runs.
Saturday, October 13
3rd Annual Military Appreciation Day at the Children’s Museum of Virginia — The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring military static displays; Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities; and various demonstrations throughout the day inside and outside the museum. Additionally, the USFF Brass Band will perform at noon. Discounted admission is $5 for all DOD cardholders. For more information, visit www.childrensmuseumvirginia.com.
Saturday, October 13
Hampton Roads Navy Ball at the Virginia Beach Convention Center — Sponsored by The Flagship Inc., this annual event will celebrate the Navy’s 243rd birthday and the 25th anniversary of The Flagship newspaper. The event will run from 6 p.m. to midnight, and is open to active duty, reserve, or retired service members, and DOD civilians. For more information, visit www.hamptonroadsnavyball.com.
Sunday, October 14
Annual Rumble Through The Tunnels — Sponsored by Bayside Harley Davidson, 2211 Frederick Blvd., Portsmouth, Va. (Registration is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; safety brief at 11:30 a.m.; kickstands up at noon). Entrance fee is $20 per bike – 100 percent of gate proceeds will be donated to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The ride is one of the largest motorcycle events in honor of our armed forces. Riders will start and end at Bayside Harley Davidson, and will travel through the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, and the Downtown Tunnel. Event will also include live music, food and beverages, games and prizes. For more information, visit https://www.baysidehd.com/--Rumble-Through-the-Tunnels, or call (757) 397-5550.
Tuesday, October 16 through Thursday, October 18
Navy Birthday School Outreach — Components of the USFF Band will perform various concerts at area elementary, middle and high schools in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth. Events are not open to the general public.
Friday, October 19
Naval Station Norfolk STEM School Outreach — Norfolk Public School fifth-graders will visit Naval Station Norfolk for a special STEM Laboratory Day. The students will have an opportunity to tour U.S. Navy ships, take part in hands-on activities, and learn about STEM careers in a real-world setting. Event is not open to the general public.
Friday, October 19
3 Doors Down Concert at Naval Station Norfolk — Naval Station Norfolk will host a free and open to the public concert on-base with national recording artists 3 Doors Down. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Additionally, the USFF Brass Band is scheduled to open the concert. For more information, visit www.navymwrmidlant.com/fleetfest.
Saturday, October 20
Naval Station Norfolk Fleet Fest — Naval Station Norfolk will open its gates to the general public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free, open to the public event will include guided ship tours, car show, chili cook-off, food trucks, kids area, a variety of static displays, entertainment, and more. For more information, visit www.navymwrmidlant.com/fleetfest.
