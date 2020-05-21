VIRGINIA BEACH
The Virginia Beach Art Center, home of The Artists Gallery, will make its newest exhibition available to the public for live viewing, as well as on its website. Starting June 5, patrons can view all artwork in the new exhibition on their phone or laptop at www.artcentervb.org. Or see it at the gallery if you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Limit 10 visitors at one time.
In addition, there will be a live video award ceremony at 7:00 p.m., June 5, on the Virginia Beach Art Center Facebook page. During the broadcast, viewers can tour the submitted entries individually, view the Judge's Remarks and even purchase artwork easily. All without leaving the comfort and security of your home.
“Following the Light” celebrates the fact that without light, there would be no art – and no life. Light is so basic to our existence, but offers so many exceptional variations to explore in abstract and representational forms. The exhibition is judged by Mark Atkinson, award-winning international photographer, marketing agency owner and author of the book “Proof.” The exhibition will be featured until June 28.
Previous shows, “Waterways” and “Garden of Life” remain available for viewing and purchase on the website.
The Virginia Beach Art Center is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes and pottery classes in a fully equipped center located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The Artists Gallery is an artists’ co-operative providing space for working, exhibiting and showcasing original fine art by local and regional artists.
