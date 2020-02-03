Portsmouth, Va.
Come “sea” history at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum at 2 High St. in Portsmouth on “First Saturdays” in 2020!
Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m-5 p.m., will be the inaugural “First Saturday” of the new year at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum. Admission is FREE each month on the Saturday of the first full weekend of the month from February through November!
Families and home schoolers take note: On Saturday, Feb. 8, stop by our activity table in the gallery for an educator-led series of engaging activities about the Underground Railroad in Portsmouth and Hampton Roads! “Make & Take” a construction paper mosaic with symbols of Portsmouth’s African American history.
If you’ve been meaning to connect with local history, want to check out our displays about the history of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, or want to indulge your interest in our rich maritime past, mark your calendar for Feb. 8. We also offer a gallery shop with items like Lightship Portsmouth t-shirts, Naval Shipyard Museum ornaments, in-depth books about local history, Cobi-brand Lego-compatible military model kits, and more!
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum researches, preserves, and promotes the history of the City of Portsmouth, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and the armed forces in Hampton Roads. The museum accomplishes its mission by offering exhibitions, publications, lectures, and educational programs.
