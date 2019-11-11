Coastal, VA
The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts welcomes 16 Artists from Lenexa, Virginia in a new exhibition called ‘Fresh From The Studios’. Meet the Artists at the opening reception on Nov. 14, from 5:30 - 7:30 PM. This Art Exhibition is on view from Nov. 14-JAN. 11, 2020, and is free and open to the public.
The Greater Lanexa Studio Tour (GLST) is a group of local juried artists from the Lanexa, Va., area. Once a year they open their studios to the public for a weekend tour, held in late October. The self-guided tour takes visitors in and out of 8 studio locations and provides the public with an opportunity to view unique art and in-person demonstrations.
Fresh From The Studios marks the first time the Greater Lenexa Studio Tour will be out of the studios and into the Suffolk Center’s historic BB&T and Norfolk Foundation Galleries. Sixteen talented Artists will showcase work in a variety of mediums including paintings, woodwork, sculpture, glass and jewelry. Their unique artwork makes a great gift for someone special!
GLST ARTISTS:
Pat Bell - Home & Garden Art
Judy Bronson - Pottery
Glenda Creamer - Oils & Watercolors
T.J. Edwards - Pottery
Laura Gilmartin - One-of-a kind Art Quilts, image attached
Leonard Hall - Native American style Baskets, image attached
Dick Hines - Contemporary Wooden Bowls
Linda Knight - Unique Glass, image attached
Bob Oller - Mixed Media Paintings
Rachel Oney - Resin & Acrylic Art Pieces
Peggy Shifflett - Pottery
Lynn Trott - Pottery
Carol Weidman - Jewelry
Everyone can discover what they love at the Suffolk Center this season!
This Art Exhibition is on view Nov. 14, 2019 - Jan. 11, 2020 in the Suffolk Center’s BB&T and Norfolk Foundation Galleries, located on the 2nd Floor of the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. Suffolk Center is located at 110 W. Finney Ave., Suffolk, Va., 23434. For additional information please visit SuffolkCenter.org or Call 757-923-0003. Art Exhibitions at the Center are generously sponsored by Davenport and Company.
