Vanguard Championship Wrestling (VCW) returns to Hampton High school on Saturday, March 14, with event proceeds benefitting the host school. Professional wrestling hall of famer Sgt. Slaughter will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. An action-packed card has already been announced for the event, including the main event of Gino Medina defending his VCW Heavyweight Championship against “Mr. Xcellence” Brandon Scott.
In February at Norfolk Masonic Temple, VCW United States Liberty Champion Phil Brown lost to Timmy Danger by disqualification, but his title was retained. The stipulation heading in to this contest was that all members of The Sanctuary were banned from ringside, threatening Danger’s firing by VCW management should The Sanctuary not comply. Citing his official manager’s license for the state of Virginia, fellow Sanctuary member Neil Sharkey accompanied Danger at ringside with the traditional Sanctuary flag. It was this same flag Brown used to strike and choke Danger out of frustration by Sharkey’s presence and constant interference. To settle this feud, Brown will defend his championship against Danger in Hampton in a Lumberjack match. The ring will be surrounded by many VCW competitors who will return either contestant to the ring should they try to escape.
New VCW Commonwealth Heritage Champion Jordan Oliver will be have his first title defense in Hampton when he takes on Tracer X. These two men have faced off in a triple threat match previously, but we’ll see how the two match up one-on-one now that a title is on the line. Accomplices of Oliver’s will be making their debuts for VCW this weekend. The team of Griffin McCoy and Ellis Taylor (known as Young Dumb N Broke) will compete against The Golden Pinky Society. The Society were ambushed by The Dirty Blondes in February, who not only broke Benjamin Banks’ pinky in the process, but also wrestled the VCW Tag Team Championships away from Simply Safe-ish in a surprise turn of events. Banks has vowed to compete this weekend despite his active recovery.
Also announced for this weekend in Hampton: Kyler Khan versus Irvin Legend (with Roc Richards), and Madd Maxx Morrison will make his return to action. Hampton High School is located at 1491 W. Queen St. in Hampton. Doors open at 6 PM and the action begins at 7:30 p.m. For advance ticket sales, visit VCW-Wrestling.com.
Jonathan McLarty is a contributing writer for The Flagship, as well as a local sports and event photographer. Connect with him on Twitter (@JonathanMcLarty) and view his photography at McLartyPhoto.Zenfolio.com
