Hampton
Hampton’s Sea to Stars ticket is now available for purchase online. Hampton’s 400-year legacy as the city “First from the Sea, First to the Stars” is captured in this combination ticket that mixes history, adventure, water recreation and pure fun! The ticket is a great value that offers discounted admission to multiple Hampton attractions. Adult tickets are $39. Children ages 4-11 tickets are $25.
The Sea to Stars ticket is good for one-time admission to the Virginia Air & Space Center and Digital 3D IMAX Theater, Miss Hampton II Harbor Cruise, Hampton History Museum and the Hampton Carousel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hampton Carousel is temporarily closed.
Hampton’s attractions are committed to the safety of guests and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. New safety measures have been implemented at all of the included Sea to Stars attractions. Safety measures include, but are not limited to: regular wiping of high touch areas, capacity limits, mask requirements, and more. To read the complete list of safety protocols for each location visit each attraction’s website.
To purchase Sea to Stars tickets go to visithampton.com and click on Tickets. The ticket will be sent directly to the guest’s smartphone for contactless redemption or to email for printing.
Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the 344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Center, Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton History Museum, harbor tours and cruises, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.