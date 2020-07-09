Hampton
Adding to the nostalgia of its 50th anniversary, Hampton Coliseum is excited to host a popup drive-in movie theater on July 17 & 18.
Two movies will be shown each night at 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 per vehicle plus a $6 fee and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be available for purchase until 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show. For another $20, movie-goers can add specially prices movie snack-packs to their ticket order which includes 4 popcorns, 4 candies, and 4 drinks.
Friday, July 17
Sonic the Hedgehog : 7:00pm
Men in Black : 10:00pm
Saturday, July 18
The Addams Family (2019) : 7:00pm
Fast & Furious 5 : 10:00pm
Hampton Coliseum asks the public to adhere to health and safety guidelines when visiting the venue. For the safety of all patrons and employees, visitors are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distance while inside and outside the facility.
More information, including a full list of vehicle and movie-goer policies, can be found at www.hamptoncoliseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.