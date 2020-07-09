coliseum
Hampton

Adding to the nostalgia of its 50th anniversary, Hampton Coliseum is excited to host a popup drive-in movie theater on July 17 & 18.

Two movies will be shown each night at 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 per vehicle plus a $6 fee and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be available for purchase until 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show. For another $20, movie-goers can add specially prices movie snack-packs to their ticket order which includes 4 popcorns, 4 candies, and 4 drinks.

Friday, July 17

Sonic the Hedgehog : 7:00pm

Men in Black : 10:00pm

Saturday, July 18

The Addams Family (2019) : 7:00pm

Fast & Furious 5 : 10:00pm

Hampton Coliseum asks the public to adhere to health and safety guidelines when visiting the venue. For the safety of all patrons and employees, visitors are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distance while inside and outside the facility.

More information, including a full list of vehicle and movie-goer policies, can be found at www.hamptoncoliseum.org.

