NORFOLK, VA
Slover Library will host its 3rd annual Local Author Fair online, now a two-day virtual event from Saturday, July 11 through Sunday, July 12. The annual event celebrating local authors will reach readers and aspiring writers across Hampton Roads and beyond, all while practicing safe social distancing and staying at home. Discover new works and connect with local authors as they share live readings, seminars and Q&A on the writing and publishing process.
When presented with the challenge of shifting to online platforms, over 20 authors answered the call to share their books and insights on writing for the free event. Over the two days, aspiring writers can hear from experienced, published authors in presentations and panels, including "The Many Hats of an Author”: an author panel on the different roles and challenges that authors face today, with fiction authors Heather Weidner, Samantha Vitale, Miisha Clemons and Teresa Inge; “Fantasy Writing and World Building” with fantasy author Hannah E Carey; “Let's talk local history!”: a seminar on the research and writing process for nonfiction works that cover local and statewide history topics with Gregory J. Hansard; and many more. The virtual event also features works from local authors for readers of all ages, including children’s storytimes, young adult and adult fiction book talks, and poetry readings.
The 2020 Local Author Fair will be hosted via Cisco WebEx, and is free and open to the public. Read more about the authors and the full schedule at sloverlibrary.com/LAF, and register to receive the exclusive link to join the virtual event.
Local Author Fair
Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 @ 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Learn more and register: sloverlibrary.com/LAF
About Slover Library:
Slover Library blends traditional library functions with the best of contemporary library resources and services. The innovative space design creates a vital and dynamic center of community learning, leading-edge technology and civic engagement, available to all citizens of the region, and it is known as an attraction for residents and visitors alike.
Slover Library is located in beautiful downtown Norfolk on the corner of Plume and Atlantic Street near MacArthur Square and the MacArthur Memorial. Call (757) 431-7491 for more information.
