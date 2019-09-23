Hampton, Va.
Trick or Treating with the Headless Horseman and free candy are part of the fun in store for visitors to “Haunted Horse Rides” at the historic Hampton Carousel Oct. 1 through Nov. 3, 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Located in Carousel Park, Downtown Hampton, the Hampton Carousel will be decorated for the season of ghosts and goblins, with costumed carousel staff giving candy to visitors. The finely carved and painted horses will be decorated also, including one of the horses occupied by the infamous Headless Horseman.
Entry to the carousel pavilion and Halloween candy are free. Rides on the carousel are just $1. The carousel is closed on Mondays.
Hampton Carousel
Built in 1920, the carousel is completely restored to its original beauty and housed in its own weather-protected pavilion on the city’s downtown waterfront. It is one of only 170 antique wooden merry-go-rounds still existing in the U.S. Hand crafted by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company for the Buckroe Beach Amusement Park, Hampton's Carousel is a whirling tribute to the skill of its creators.
After untold numbers of young and old enjoyed the carousel over its 65-year tenure, it was put in storage with the closure of Buckroe Beach Amusement Park in the mid-1980s. It was moved and restored at its current location in Carousel Park on Settlers Landing Road in Downtown Hampton in 1991. It still boasts its original mirrors and oil paintings, as well as 48 intricately decorated horses. Rising and falling to the strains of the original band organ, many of these carousel horses are so finely carved that the veins in their necks and legs are visible. Special hours are available for groups or special occasions.
The carousel will close December 29 and reopen for the season on April 1, 2020.
The Hampton Carousel is located at 602 Settlers Landing Road. Tickets on sale at the Hampton History Museum and at the Hampton Carousel. For more information, call 757-727-1102.
Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the 344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Center, Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton History Museum, harbor tours and cruises, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.