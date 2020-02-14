For 35 years the Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show has presented the latest in technology and décor to refresh and renew your home, garden and outdoor living spaces. The event is produced by Tidewater Builder’s Association and presented by Eagle Bay Hardscape Products.
The Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. It will be held in the Virginia Beach Convention Center at 1000 19th Street. Parking is free.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and up, and $7 for military and first responders with a valid ID. Children 15 and younger are free. Please check the website at: midatlantichomeshow.com or visit Facebook for more information, discount coupons and free tickets.
Restoration expert and HGTV/DIY favorite Jeff Devlin returns to talk about “How to Renovate Like a Pro,” all you need to know to have a successful remodel. A renowned historic home remodeler, Jeff specializes in antiquated properties on the verge of extinction, and his attention to craftsmanship and detail help to restore these properties to their original splendor.
Local couple Vanessa and Scott Oates with HGTV’s “Chesapeake Fix” will take the stage on Sunday, March 8. The Oates will talk about buying homes primarily on the Chesapeake Bay that nobody wants, renovating and selling them. They will be joined by landscape designers Bryan and Kevin Ramsey of Bryan Ramsey Designs. The Ramsey twins also have a show, “Backyard Staycation.” that follows the brothers as they transform boring backyards into beautiful destinations. This program runs on The Design Network.
Tim Mansfield, the Butterfly Guy, and Hodgie Holgersen with the Tidewater Beekeepers Association will also make presentations throughout the weekend.
Home Depot will conduct Kids Workshops from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days of the event.
Stage Schedule:
Saturday, March 7:
10:15 to 11 a.m. The Butterfly Guy
11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Jeff Devlin
1 to 2 p.m. Tidewater Beekeepers
3 to 4 p.m. Jeff Devlin
Sunday, March 8:
10:15 to 11:15 a.m. The Butterfly Guy
11:45 to 12:45 p.m. Jeff Devlin
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. “Chesapeake Fix” & “Backyard Staycation”
3 to 4 p.m. The Butterfly Guy
