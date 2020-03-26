Deviled eggs are a go-to appetizer at any party, but learning how to make them gracefully is an art. Top tip: It all starts with a batch of perfect hard-boiled eggs: Be sure to cook your eggs for 10 to 12 minute in boiling water, then transfer to a bowl of ice water to ensure that your eggs stop cooking. That way, you’ll master a perfect yellow yolk and avoid the ugly green ring around your egg.
Once you’ve cooked your egg to perfection, you have to prepare the perfect filling for a deviled egg. If you’re wondering how to make deviled eggs with mayo and mustard, you’ve found the perfect recipe. Mayo adds great texture and mustard cuts the richness of both the mayo and the egg yolk. These amazing deviled eggs perfectly balance salty toppings with velvety filling.
How far ahead can you make deviled eggs?
You can store deviled eggs in the fridge for up to 24 hours. To preserve freshness, line a baking sheet with damp paper towels, place eggs with the rounded side facing up, and cover with plastic wrap.
Now that you know the basics, follow this classic recipe and then top it with herbs, veggies, bacon, and more. But don't stop there: Try one of these 30+ other best deviled eggs recipes!
YIELDS:
6
TOTAL TIME:
0 hours 30 mins
Ingredients
6 large eggs, hard boiled
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. hot sauce
Crumbled bacon, sliced scallions and chives, chopped parsley and dill, for serving
Directions
Halve eggs lengthwise. Transfer yolks to small bowl and mash with mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, hot sauce, and 1/8 tsp each salt and pepper. Spoon into egg whites and sprinkle with toppings as desired.
