We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but finding something the whole family can agree on? That's another story. However, once you know how to make french toast, even your pickiest eaters will become fanatics. Our classic and fluffy french toast recipe is simple enough to serve on a weekday but can be gussied up to add to your brunch menu.
Our super easy (we promise!) recipe for making French toast from scratch takes just minutes, and it means you can get a decadent and sweet breakfast on the table even on the busiest of days (though it's certainly not a healthy breakfast — but you already knew that). Our dish starts with milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla, which get whisked together. We use challah, a sweet and eggy loaf, as the base for our classic french toast recipe, but you can use any bread you have on hand. The best french toast recipe relies on thick slices of bread that can soak up all of the spiced custard for the ultimate fluffy breakfast treat.
Once the slices are pan-fried to the perfect golden brown, you can top this easy and impressive breakfast with anything you like We love a dollop of Greek yogurt, a sprinkle of fresh berries, and a drizzle of maple syrup which makes a breakfast perfect for weekdays and special occasions alike. Or drizzle on warmed Nutella, pile on the sliced bananas, and add a scoop of the best ice cream, and this easy french toast recipe becomes dessert. Pass the fork!
Ingredients
6 large eggs
1 1/2 c. whole milk
1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
8 1-inch-thick slices challah bread
4 tbsp. unsalted butter
Yogurt, berries, and pure maple syrup or honey, for serving
Directions
- In large, shallow bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla.
- Working in batches, place 2 bread slices in egg mixture and let soak 2 minutes. Flip and soak 1 minute more (both sides of bread should be totally coated in mixture).
- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon butter in large nonstick skillet on medium-low. Once melted, add soaked bread and cook until golden brown, 1 to 3 minutes per side; transfer to wire rack. While toast is cooking, soak next batch of challah slices.
- Repeat with remaining butter and bread. Serve topped with yogurt, berries, and syrup or honey if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.