As the summer draws to a close, many families are prepping for the new back-to-school season. While this academic year might look a little different from previous years, there are still many ways to save on the essentials your family needs.
To get ready, check out the savings and organizational tips below from the discount experts at Dollar General.
School Supplies
Don’t let the school supply list overwhelm you! Whether you’re picking up binders, folders, pens, pencils, paper, crayons or scissors, you can find everything you need to kick off the year affordably at Dollar General, which is offering more than 200 back-to-school items for $1 or less, as well as a digital coupon for $5 off of a $15 purchase through Sept. 12.
Easy Meals
Back-to-school season often feels hectic for those who find themselves balancing a new schedule. However, when it comes to feeding your family, you can take some of the pressure off with DG Easy Meals. The site features weekday recipes that will help you save on kitchen staples. Each recipe offers simple steps using affordable ingredients to make breakfast, lunch and dinner a breeze. For families looking for easy ways to stay on top of their nutrition goals, browse the site’s “better for you recipes“ section at dollargeneral.com.
Distance-Learning Essentials
Make sure your family is ready to take on the challenge of distance learning with a variety of supplies, including a great set of headphones to help your student focus if they need to attend class virtually. You can also help students stay on track with a new planner or calendar that they can keep in their backpack or learning space. Organization will help your family navigate the challenges this back-to-school season might bring, so make sure you’re prepared with the extra supplies you need for a successful school year.
Preparing your family for a new routine can be both exciting and stressful. With a few tips and tricks, your family can save time and money on essentials and be ready to take on the new challenges this back-to-school season brings.
