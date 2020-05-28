NORFOLK, Va.
Since 1967, the AAU Junior Olympic Games have provided countless amateur athletes with the opportunity to not only compete at the highest level but also to create lasting memories on and off the playing surface.
The times we live in are unprecedented and ever-changing. The COVID-19 ("Coronavirus") has irrevocably altered the world as we know it. All of us are navigating uncharted waters as we adapt to a new normal and a new reality.
The Hampton Roads Sports Commission, an affiliate of the Hampton Roads Chamber, established a special advisory group to determine the best action to take. After careful consideration and countless hours planning possible scenarios to move forward with the event, the Hampton Roads Sports Commission and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) have decided to cancel the 54th AAU Junior Olympic Games. The event was to take place July 29 – August 8.
The AAU would like to thank the Hampton Roads Sports Commission for their dedication and hard work during this trying time. This is the first time the AAU Junior Olympic Games have been canceled, an event that has been held in 19 states and 30 different cities over 50 plus years. In the past the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which is the largest national multi-event sport event in the nation, hosted approximately 18,000 participants and has had an economic impact of more than $50 million to the local area.
The Hampton Roads Sports Commission appreciates the support and effort of the local municipalities, sporting venues, local business community and Board of Directors.
"[We were] looking forward to hosting this prestigious event for the sixth time. Our region has a rich history of successfully hosting large scale sporting events, and we will continue to pursue events that generate a large economic impact for our local business community," said Claudell Clark, Executive Director of the Hampton Roads Sports Commission.
The Hampton Roads Sports Commission and the Hampton Roads Chamber thank Glen M. Robertson, Esquire with W O L C O T T | R I V E R S | G A T E S for his legal assistance with unraveling the complex contract with the AAU. Robertson serves as General Counsel for the Hampton Roads Chamber.
For more information on the AAU Junior Olympic Games, visit www.aaujrogames.org
