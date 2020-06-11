NORFOLK, VA
The City of Norfolk’s annual Independence Day celebrations at Town Point Park on Saturday, July 4 and Ocean View Beach Park on Friday, July 3 are cancelled this year. The decision was made following Governor Northam’s announcement on May 28 to extend Phase 1 another week which delays the subsequent start of Phases 2 and 3.
Festevents is working closely with City staff to bring events back to Town Point Park and Ocean View Beach Park when it is safe to do so.
Visit festevents.org for virtual events and information. Visit Norfolk.gov/covid19 for information on city operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.