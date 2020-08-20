WILLIAMSBURG, Va.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will offer special admission September 5-20 during “Homeschool Program Days,” an annual opportunity for homeschooling families to explore 17th- and 18th-century Virginia history with a blend of in-person educational programs and new virtual learning activities.
Homeschool students can discover the story of America’s beginnings with an educational, engaging and exciting museum experience at these two living-history museums administered by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, an educational agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. New safety and social-distancing protocols allow visitors to enjoy extensive indoor gallery exhibits and outdoor living-history areas, connecting with the stories of our shared history.
Admission to “Homeschool Program Days” is $13 per family member and offers unlimited admission to both museums on September 5-20. Children under age 4 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at the historyisfun.org eStore or in person at either museum.
Tickets include: Admission to Jamestown Settlement, including refreshed exhibition galleries, short films in immersive settings and outdoor living-history that feature re-creations of a Powhatan Indian village, one of the three 1607 ships, and a 1610-1614 colonial fort. Admission to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, including expansive exhibition galleries, short films in immersive settings and outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm. Online access to pre-recorded virtual tours and a live question-and-answer session with museum educators. In-person access to education stations that offer opportunities to engage with museum educators from a safe social distance.
Homeschool Virtual Museum Tours and Live Q&A Sessions
Also included in this year’s ticket, homeschool families will have access to pre-recorded virtual tours of both museums accessible online September 5-20, and an opportunity to join a live Q&A session with educators at either museum. Program details, including access codes for online activities and virtual tours, will be provided in welcome packets for families registered for the programs.
Live virtual Q&A sessions from Jamestown Settlement are scheduled on September 9 at 11-11:45 a.m. or September 16 at 3-3:45 p.m., and from the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, September 10, at 11-11:45 a.m. or September 17, 3-3:45 p.m. -more-
Homeschool Education Stations
Education stations at each museum will allow families to interact with educators from a safe distance as they explore a variety of historical topics as well as critical thinking, primary source analysis and how historians use clues from the past to put together a historical narrative. At Jamestown Settlement, stations will examine the arrival of the first recorded Africans in Virginia, mapping of the early Virginia colony, archaeology and how modern science can help shape the understanding of the past. Stations will be available September 9, 11, 14, 16 and 18 at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. At the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, stations will examine espionage during the Revolutionary War, varying perspectives of war though the lives of patriots, loyalists and those who remained neutral, creation of the Declaration of Independence, and the lives of enslaved people. Stations will be available September 8, 10, 15 and 17 at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Homeschool Admission Tickets For more information about Homeschool Program Days, contact Group Reservations at (757) 253-4939 or toll-free (888) 868-7593. Tickets can be purchased online at the historyisfun.org eStore or in person at either museum.
About the Museums
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; closed Christmas and New Year’s days. Jamestown Settlement is located on State Route 31 near the Colonial Parkway in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg and adjacent to Historic Jamestowne. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is located on Route 1020 in Yorktown, near Yorktown Battlefield and Historic Yorktown. For more information, call (757) 253-4838 or visit historyisfun.org.
