WILLIAMSBURG, Va.
Tune in to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s new lineup of live weekly webcasts, from a five-part “History Happy Hour” series exploring distillation and brewing in early America to “Historical Solutions to Modern-Day Problems” offering practical tips on how to tie knots for everyday purposes and learn to landscape using native plants. A special “History Mystery Trivia Night” is coming soon on June 5 to virtually test the knowledge of 17th- and 18th-century history buffs.
The “History Happy Hour” and “Historical Solutions to Modern Day Problems” webcast series joins a growing collection of weekly educational webcasts, curatorial blogs, museum apps and interactives, videos, games, coloring pages, colonial recipes and more available as part of History is Fun at Home online resources at historyisfun.org/at-home.
While Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown are closed to the public, historical experts will present free LIVE demonstrations from the museums, offering a fascinating look at history and a chance to live chat with the presenters. Viewers will need to log-on through the Zoom portal and enter a designated access code.
New lineup of webcasts include:
‘History Happy Hour’ at 5 p.m., Thursdays, May 21-June 18, Serves Up History of Distilling & Brewing in America
May 28, 5 p.m.: Punch – Explore the material culture of punch drawn from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s collection while you learn about Caribbean sugar and rum production, and the run-up to the American Revolution. This session will pair well with an 18th-century punch recipe or rum-based beverage. We will also share a recipe for a great alcohol-free punch appropriate for the kids.
June 4, 5 p.m.: Beer Brewing in Colonial America – Discover archaeological evidence of brewing at Jamestown and during the American Revolution and see drinking vessels from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s collection. Grab your own mug and enjoy George Washington’s small beer recipe and Martha Washington’s unique persimmon beer, plus choose your own local brew to pair with them.
June 11, 5 p.m.: Wine on the Vine – Find out what wines were available in the American colonies – from what was shipped and ordered from abroad to those made locally – and Jefferson’s contributions to Virginia viticulture. This session pairs nicely with a Virginia wine and a port or Madeira.
June 18, 5 p.m.: Whiskey in America: Education and Libation – See one of the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown’s newest acquisitions – a rare, 100-gallon capacity, stamped copper still, made in the 18th century by Francis Sanderson Sr. or Francis Sanderson Jr., whose biographical details are illustrative of the spirit behind the American Revolution and the early Republic. Take part in an introduction to distilled products made in colonial America, combined with biographical information on our museum’s still and archaeological record of the Washington distillery.
‘History Mystery Trivia Night’ at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5
June 5, 7 p.m.: History Mystery Trivia Night – Do you wow your friends with knowledge of history? Or, do you find yourself wishing you knew more history trivia to impress? Join us for History Mystery Trivia Night as we explore early Virginia history in the 17th and 18th centuries. Whether you’re an expert or a novice, you’ll have fun testing your knowledge and learning new things. At the end, the Trivia Night winner will earn bragging rights as the history king or queen. Learn more at historyisfun.org/trivia.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, living-history museums administered by the state’s Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, remain closed in the ongoing response to COVID-19 and in the interest of public health and community safety. To support museum educational programs, visit historyisfun.org/donate. For more information about the museums, visit historyisfun.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.