NORFOLK
SevenVenues will virtually “re-open” their doors on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. with Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas, an all-new LIVE hilarious and interactive magic experience bringing Vegas-style showmanship and excitement direct to living rooms throughout the region. Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas brings the signature wit and wizardry of the stand out star of NBC’s America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us to the virtual stage in an all-new, made-for-the-moment, comedic magic show for the whole family.
Hot off his record-breaking Vegas residency and assisted by his trusty sidekick, Mr. Piffles - The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™, Piff takes at-home audiences through never-before-seen magic, with tricks happening in their hands and homes, in this one-hour show facilitated through the ease and convenience of Zoom. With quick wit and quicker sleight of hand, Las Vegas’ ‘Best Headliner,’ ‘Best Comedian,’ and ‘Best Magician’ award winner delivers an intimate streaming show that can only be experienced online, taking his trademark magic to a timely medium. Fans will enjoy hosting this funny, family-friendly show from the comfort of their very own living room—they don’t even have to put on pants. Though Piff would prefer if they did.
Passes to access this live streaming event are $35.75 plus applicable fees per device and go on sale Wednesday, August 12 at noon at Ticketmaster.com.
About Mills Entertainment
Mills Entertainment, a leading live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. Current projects include family favorite The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, hilarious comedy from Scary Mommy Live, and an intimate screening and conversation for fans with The Backlot Project, featuring television and film stars such as John Cleese and John Cusack.
