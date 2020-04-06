NORFOLK
On Monday, April 6 local military charity, Troopster Military Care Packs will launch a Hampton Roads exclusive virtual raffle in which participants can enter to win a hand-delivered ‘Boredom Basket’ to their home.
Baskets were donated by local businesses in support of the raffle event and are valued at more than $400. Items include books for all ages, a family water gun set, a family fun day basket of toys, puzzles, and games, dog treats and pet care items, Easter egg making kits, coffee packs, apparel, care cleaning sets, DVD’s and more.
“Each of these baskets was donated by local businesses who want to support the community during COVID-19,” said Chelsea Mandello, CEO and Founder of Troopster Care Packs. “We wanted to find a way to support the community during this difficult time, as well as support the Sailors of the Bataan, whom we have received an overwhelming amount of letters from in response to their impact of COVID-19.”
All proceeds of the raffle will be used to send care packages in support of the forward-deployed USS Bataan (LHD-5). Sailors onboard the USS Bataan reached out to Troopster to request care package support and to share their distress with COVID-19.
"Dear Troopster, I am currently stationed on the USS Bataan. Morale is low, we are worried about our families and the COVID19. We can’t pull in anywhere (and) my shipmates in the shop are feeling low," said a Sailor onboard the USS Bataan.
The raffle will last until Friday, April 17th, when the winners will be announced via the Troopster social media and a live YouTube drawing.
Hampton Roads Virtual Raffle can be found at https://troopster.rallyup.com/
Troopster is a local, veteran-owned and operated charity that helps families and communities to send care packages to the servicemen and women deployed overseas.
About Troopster
Troopster® is a leading cause-driven organization that supports the U.S. military community through the vanguard of care package services. Troopster has sent more than 12,000 care packages to troops deployed across more than 22 countries. Founded in 2015, Troopster is veteran-owned and operated, and headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, home of the largest naval military installation in the world. To learn more about Troopster® or to send a military care package, please visit www.troopster.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.