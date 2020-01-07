Hampton
Brendan Burke, President of the Maritime Heritage Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Virginia, will share research on The Nansemond Ghost Fleet as part of the Hampton History Museum’s Port Hampton Lecture Series on Jan. 6, 7-8 p.m.
When the waters of the Nansemond River recede each day at low tide, the wooden bones of ships are revealed. For centuries, canoes, schooners, steamships, and more plied the river to connect the Virginia port with a broader world. Today, their remains speak to that past. Burke will present research conducted on the Nansemond to help understand the ghost fleet located near downtown Suffolk. Attendees will learn about bugeyes, oyster wharves, and an industry that changed the face of the lower Chesapeake Bay.
"We believe this is one of the greatest assemblages of historic wrecks in Virginia that represents Chesapeake Bay maritime history for over a century," says Burke.
Admission to talk is free for Hampton History Museum members, $5.00 for non-members.
The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is free parking in the garage across the street from the museum. For more information call 757/727-1102, or visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org.
Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the 344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Center, Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton History Museum, harbor tours and cruises, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.