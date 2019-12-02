If you’re getting ready to welcome a new baby or are currently parenting a young child, you may be ready to lean on your support system. Parenting is an adventure – but it’s not one to be taken alone. New military parents need back-up from their family, friends, unit and the entire military community.
That’s why Military OneSource has launched the New MilParent specialty consultation, designed with expectant parents and parents of children up to the age of 5 in mind. It’s free, individualized, confidential support for new and expecting military parents
The New MilParent specialty consultation is flexible. You can set up a series of video or phone sessions with experts whenever it is most convenient for you. The consultation provides service members and families access to support and resources on a wide variety of parenting topics.
Support for parenting challenges
We know that new parenting affects every corner of your life, and we can help. From general parenting best-practices to more specific issues like discipline, single parenthood and potty training, we’ve got tools and solutions.
Feel like you haven’t slept in weeks? Talk to a New MilParent specialty consultant. Struggling to find child care when your leave comes to an end? Let us help with your search. Confused about developmental milestones? We can help cut through the information clutter.
Military OneSource can connect you with confidential help to get you the resources you need to tackle your parenting challenges. Get help with:
Developing a routine
Solving sleep issues for yourself or your child
Understanding developmental milestones
Finding child care
Managing difficult behaviors
Preparing for pre-school
Mastering potty training
Taking care of yourself so you can take care of baby
Connecting with your partner after baby arrives
Navigating single parenthood
Expanding your parent network
Discovering community resources
The specialty consultation also has lots of information specific to parenting in the military.
Find branch and base-specific military programs for children.
Connect with the military parenting community.
Get expert tips for parenting through deployment and preparing young children for separation.
Make the most of specialized information for dual active-duty new parents.
Consultants have working knowledge of the resources available to assist the unique situations of military families. So, no matter the MilParent challenge you are tackling, you can get help from a highly trained professional.
Who is eligible?
Eligible service members and spouses include expectant parents and parents of children up to age 5. Access is available to eligible participants for an unlimited number of sessions. Service members and military families are also eligible for Military OneSource services for a full year after separating from the military.
Call 800-342-9647 or start a live chat to schedule an appointment with a New MilParent consultant. OCONUS/International? Click here for calling options.
