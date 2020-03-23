WILLIAMSBURG, Va.
While you can’t visit our museums in person, Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown have a variety of online resources to visit the museums virtually through apps, blogs, interactives, videos and a series of curriculum-based lesson plans for teachers and students learning at home.
History is Fun at Home (historyisfun.org/at-home) offers access to some of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s most enriched content that shares insight to stories of 17th- and 18th-century Virginia and connects online viewers with our museums’ curators, historical interpreters and educators. New educational broadcasts from the museums will be presented for at-home audiences, with the earliest series scheduled on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Access these online resources using a desktop or mobile device:
• Interactives – Interactives let you explore the legacies of Jamestown through a historical “Legacy Wall” timeline; match your personality with a 17th-century artifact in “Artifactually Yours”; share what liberty means to you by posting your message in a lantern on a world map; and play a quiz that pairs you with your Revolutionary counterpart.
• Blogs – Curators, historians and scholars examine topics relating to historical events and milestones, artifacts in the collection and special exhibitions.
• Apps – Museum apps offer interactive gallery tours of each museum and provide insight to events, artifacts and people of Jamestown and the Virginia colony and the American Revolution, with fun features, videos and activities for kids. A Virginia History Trails app also puts 400 years of Virginia and American history at your fingertips. Apps are accessible on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
• Videos – View videos on a variety of themes exploring the people and events of early Virginia.
• Lesson Plans & Live Broadcasts – A collection of curriculum-based lesson plans, designed for teachers and students, encourage further exploration of America’s beginnings. Live broadcasts from the museums will be presented for at-home audiences, with the earliest series scheduled on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. from the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.
Live Broadcasts on Tuesday, March 24, from the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
Following safe social distancing, a costumed historical interpreter and distance learning educator will present free 30-minute presentations, offering a fascinating look at history and a chance to live chat with the presenters. Viewers need to log-on through the Zoom portal and enter an access code.
• 10 a.m.: American Revolution Tools and Tactics: Food
Meeting ID: 483 701 458
Explore the different foods and cooking methods used by the Continental Army during the American Revolution. Come inside an earthen camp kitchen to learn about the importance of safety and efficiency, while watching a fire-starting demonstration.
• 11 a.m.: American Revolution Tools and Tactics: Medicine
Meeting ID: 915 256 555
Examine the medicines and medical tools used by the Continental Army during the American Revolution. Learn about hospitals and the qualifications you would need to be a surgeon or physician. Discover the problems and diseases the Continental Army faced.
• 12 noon: American Revolution Tools and Tactics: Warfare
Meeting ID: 399 657 439
Learn about the weaponry and war tactics used by both the British and American soldiers during the American Revolution. Learn about muskets, including the loading and firing commands, and watch a live musket firing demonstration!
