Norfolk
In partnership with Tidewater Council Scouts, Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin will host the 10th Annual Cub Scout/Scouts BSA Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. More than 500 scouts and guests are expected to attend the event that will give Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities while they earn award requirements.
Throughout the day, programming will include special guest speakers from 13 organizations that include the Army Corps of Engineers, Battleship Wisconsin Radio Club, Children’s Museum of Virginia, Norfolk Botanical Gardens, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Tidewater Community College, U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Command, and the Virginia Zoo. Hands-on activities inside Nauticus and on the Battleship Wisconsin will include learning about ship communications, touching a shark or horseshoe crab, building an underwater robot, meeting local maritime career professionals, and more.
There is a registration fee of $13 (plus tax) for scouts, and $15 (plus tax) for adults, and all scouts must be accompanied by an adult. Tidewater Council Scouts may purchase tickets at the Council Store. Questions must be directed to Jennifer Mapstone at jennifer.mapstone@scouting.org.
All other scouts may make group (15 or more) reservations in advance by contacting Nauticus at (757) 664-1034. Individual scouts can purchase tickets the day of the event.
