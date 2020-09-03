Norfolk
As travel plans and school schedules are impacted this fall, Nauticus is offering a voyage far below the ocean’s surface. Voyage to the Deep: Underwater Adventures is a 6,000 square-foot exhibition produced and developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum, and makes its’ United States debut at Nauticus on September 19th. Based on the French author Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, the experience is anchored by an enormous Nautilus submarine, complete with a periscope, propellers, a control station and Captain Nemo’s marine specimens. For those brave enough to venture outside the submarine, Voyage to the Deep also features an octopus garden, a kelp forest, a code-cracking station, and a colossal squid floating high overhead.
“As we looked towards another season of virtual learning and homeschool challenges, we wanted to present a very real, very safe, entirely new adventure for Hampton Roads families,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “After all, who couldn’t use a little escapism these days?”
Voyage to the Deep will also serve as a supplement to classroom curriculums and STEM learning. Families will learn how to operate simple machines, gain a better understanding of the natural environment (life cycles, habitats, and sea animals), and more fully appreciate the importance of maritime resources. Nauticus educators will also be on-hand to teach families how to pilot underwater robots in a fun, safe, dynamic and wide open space.
Voyage to the Deep will open on September 19 and make its splash at Nauticus through January 3, 2021. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed in the 45 minute adventure at one time, and thorough cleanings will occur throughout the day. Masks are required. Timed tickets may be purchased for $10 per person, or guests may select a combo ticket option to include battleship admission. Nauticus members will receive free admission. Ticket reservations will open online on September 14th at https://nauticus.org/voyage-to-the-deep/.
