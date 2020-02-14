Norfolk
Afrofuturism — the merging of Black history and culture with science fiction, technology, and art — is the theme for Nauticus’ Black History Month celebration taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 29. A variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) based activities, crafts, and programs with an Afrofuturism theme will be presented inside Nauticus and on the Battleship Wisconsin.
Afrofuturism is a concept that was coined by Mark Dery in 1993 and exemplified in movies such as Black Panther and The Wiz.
Throughout the day, visitors will be able to: explore an Afrofuturism Gallery displaying examples of the genre, attend a Sci-Fi Theater, participate in a Black Scientist/Inventors Scavenger Hunt, make themed comics and crafts, watch and experience cool science experiments, and help build an Afrofuturism Community Art Piece. Many awesome photo opportunities and hands-on activities will also be available all day. Plus, Scavenger Hunt participants (completion is necessary) can enter into a raffle to win creative writing kits and children’s books about African-American Scientists.
In addition to ongoing activities, the day’s schedule includes:
11:30 a.m. Our Aquaria, highlighting Marine Biologist Joan Murrell Owens
11:30 a.m. & 2 p.m. Story Time featuring stories of African American Scientists and Inventors
12:30 p.m. Water Wise, highlighting Biochemist Emmett Chappelle
1:45 p.m. Black Scientists and Battleship Technology, highlighting Scientist Gladys West, Chemist Percy Julian, and Inventor Garrett Morgan.
2:45 p.m. ROV Workshop, highlighting Roboticist James McLurkin
Admission to Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin on February 29, is just $7.57 (plus tax). No other discounts apply. For more information, visit Nauticus.org.
