U.S. Navy veterans Chadd Wright (Coon Dog) and Shawn Webber (Catfish) are representing the United States as “Coondog & Catfish,” against some of the toughest endurance athletes in the world as they take on the Revenant, an Ultra Adventure Run to be held January 18-20, 2019 in New Zealand. The 118 mile race covers a wide variety of terrain, from alpine grassland to ravine-like forest with over 105,000 ft. of total vertical ascent and descent in backcountry mountain range. The event has an unmarked course between a number of checkpoints that must be navigated and reached in sequence by map and compass only. The total allowable time is 60 hours and will run continuously. More information about the race can be found at www.facebook.com/revenantnz/ and www.revenant.co.nz.
Chadd is an active duty Navy Seal in the process of medical retirement due to traumatic brain injuries and PTSD. Shawn was a Navy aviation rescue swimmer from 1995-2000. He is now ranked among the top ultra runners on the East Coast. Chadd and Shawn bonded while competing against each other in the late stages of a 106 mile race called the Cruel Jewel 100.
The Revenant’s motto is “A true challenge is when failure is the most likely outcome.” When asked why he was taking on such a challenge, Chadd explained, “I decided to take on this race to test myself as well as represent my country.” Chadd is from Georgia but makes his home in Suffolk, Virginia with his wife. Shawn lives in Gainesville, Florida with his wife and two children and works as a civil engineer.
They are seeking product sponsors and donations to help cover expenses. The gear alone will cost more than $4500, and they need to cover additional expenses for two others to support them before and after the race, as well as airfare and lodging. Donations can be sent to C-Fit Studio, Attn: Coon Dog and Catfish, 143 N Main Street, Suffolk, VA 23434.
Follow Team Coon Dog and Catfish through their training and competition at www.facebook.com/CoondogandCatfish
