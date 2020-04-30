VIRGINIA BEACH
The Virginia Beach Art Center, home of The Artists Gallery, continues to encourage creativity during this challenging time with the opening of a new virtual exhibition and sale “GARDEN OF LIFE”! Starting May 1st, you can view all artwork in the new exhibition on your phone or laptop, even show it in your large TV screen if you like, whenever you want. Just visit our web site www.artcentervb.org.
In addition, we will offer a live video award ceremony at 7:00 p.m., May 1st, on the Virginia Beach Art Center Facebook page. During the broadcast, you can tour the submitted entries individually, view the Judges Remarks, and even purchase artwork easily on your own time and have it delivered!! All without leaving the comfort and security of your home.
“GARDEN OF LIFE” celebrates plants, flowers and wildlife that fill gardens, and now enrich lives for so many who are staying at home. They are especially a joy to gardeners, photographers and artists, but fulfill a need for all of us. The exhibition was judged by Priscilla Long Whitlock, award-winning painter of landscapes and floral themes. The exhibition will be featured until May 31st.
On our website, our previous show, “Waterways” remains available and "La Femme" exhibition paintings remain in the gallery. Artwork can be purchased online and visits can be arranged by appointment. The gallery is closed as required by government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.