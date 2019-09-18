NORFOLK
Facial recognition technology can help lost and adoptable pets find their way home thanks to Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center’s new partnership with Finding Rover.
Now every dog and cat that enters NACC becomes registered on Finding Rover. Users of Finding Rover can search the shelter and surrounding areas right from their smartphone or computer to help find their missing pet, a neighbor’s missing pet, or the family of a found pet.
Looking for a pet to call your own? Finding Rover also allows those seeking furry family members to search for adoptable pets.
Finding Rover’s mission is to reunite all lost dogs and cats with their families. Here’s how it works: NACC will add photos and profiles of all dogs and cats in its care into Finding Rover. The human owners of lost pets can upload a photo and Finding Rover’s facial recognition technology will search for a match with any of the animals in the shelter at NACC or those in Finding Rover’s registry of found animals. Additionally, any animals adopted from NACC will go to their families with a Finding Rover profile.
Every dog and cat that leaves NACC, through a reunion or an adoption, can remain protected when the pet parent registers on Finding Rover with the same email address that the shelter has on file. If that dog or cat ever gets lost, their record will already be in the system, and identifying that pet will be a snap.
Registration of your pet is FREE and as simple as 1, 2, 3! Just go to www.FindingRover.com and:
1. Upload your pet’s photo
2. Enter a few details about your pet
3. Enter your name, email address, and zip code
That’s it! Once your pets are registered, they’re protected for life.
“NACC is the first stop for those seeking lost pets in Norfolk, and we help reunite more than 1,000 animals with their owners each year,” said Jake Roos, Operations Manager at NACC. “We are thrilled to have this new tool to help get those furry family members to their homes.”
“We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever,” said John Polimeno, CEO and Founder of Finding Rover. “Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take.”
It’s easy to find Finding Rover: just click to us @norfolkanimalcarecenter on Facebook or at Norfolk.gov/nacc to view found and adoptable pets with our Finding Rover widgets!
You can also locate Finding Rover:
online at www.FindingRover.com
on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FindingRover/
on Twitter at https://twitter.com/findingrover
Help reunite lost dogs and cats with their families and place adoptable pets in new homes. Register for FREE on Finding Rover today.
