Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. is excited to announce the 2020 Virtual Norfolk Harborfest, a weekend-long celebration of America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 2020.
Although the 44th Annual Norfolk Harborfest: Music, Food & Maritime Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, the iconic festival will live in spirit this year through a series of digital content throughout the June 5-7 weekend.
Encompassing all of the elements that make Harborfest one of the region’s greatest traditions, the 2020 Virtual Harborfest will include historic photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes footage from the festival’s 43-year history.
All digital content will be shared on the Norfolk Festevents social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Virtual Harborfest weekend will begin with the unveiling of the winner of the 2020 Official Norfolk Harborfest Poster Contest, currently taking place on social media.
The content will continue with a look back at some of Harborfest’s famous traditions, including the Parade of Sail, fireworks, musical performances, military tributes, and much more.
In addition to the 2020 Virtual Harborfest, WAVY TV 10 will also be producing and sharing a variety of Harborfest content on Friday, June 5th, 2020 on the Hampton Roads Show at 11am, the 12 Noon News Show, and on WAVY.com.
A complete schedule of events for the 2020 Virtual Harborfest weekend can be found below.
2020 Virtual Norfolk Harborfest Schedule of Events
Friday, June 5, 2020
10:00 AM –Poster Contest Winner Announcement
12:00 PM – 2016 Parade of Sail Video
3:00 PM – Specialty Entertainment Spotlight
6:00 PM – Local Entertainment Spotlight
8:00 PM – Harborfest Pirates Spotlight
Saturday, June 6, 2020
12:00 PM – International Tall Ships Spotlight
2:00 PM – Military Tribute Spotlight
4:30 PM – Tug Muster Spotlight
7:30 PM – Tastes of Harborfest Spotlight
9:30 PM – 2016 Fireworks Video
Sunday, June 7, 2020
12:00 PM – Harborfest Mermaids Spotlight
2:00 PM – National Entertainment Spotlight
3:30 PM – Build-A-Boat Video
5:00 PM – Local Tall Ship Spotlight
6:00 PM – Thank You Video
For additional updates on the 2020 Virtual Harborfest and for more information on Norfolk Festevents, please visit Festevents.org.
Norfolk Festevents, Ltd., based in Norfolk, Virginia, is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating the most dynamic urban waterfront community in America through innovative programming and imaginative uses of its historic waterfront spaces. Norfolk Festevents has garnered international acclaim for its advocacy for public access to waterfronts, outstanding quality programming and development of public spaces, transforming Norfolk into one of the most progressive, fun and livable waterfront communities in the country. Residents, workers, and visitors to Norfolk and The 757 are invited to experience all the fun and excitement of the 2020 season!
