Norfolk
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and its effects on large events, Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. has postponed events in the month of May. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has continued to urge organizations across the U.S. to cancel or postpone large events in the near future. Our utmost priority is the health of our guests, staff, and community. We will continue to implement preventative and safety measures in line with guidance from city, state, and national health authorities.
The following Festevents events scheduled to be held in May have been postponed or canceled:
14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (postponed, new dates TBD) Chip & Sip: A Waterfront Happy Hour Golf Series (postponed, new dates TBD) TowneBank Fountain Park Opening (May dates cancelled; will open June 1)
Big Bands on the Bay Concert Series at Ocean View Beach Park (May 24 & 31 dates postponed)
Festevents will announce at a later date options to redeem tickets for the rescheduled date or refund policy for ticket purchasers for the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival once a new date has been confirmed.
New dates for the listed postponements have yet to be determined but will be announced in the coming weeks.
In addition, the following Festevents events had been previously postponed or canceled:
Friends of Festevents Peter G. Decker, Jr. Golf Tournament (postponed, new date TBD) Friends of Festevents Gala (postponed, new date TBD)
Harborfest Skippers Meeting (canceled, participants will be contacted directly by staff)
At this time, all other events produced by Norfolk Festevents remain scheduled as planned, but are subject to change.
The Norfolk Festevents office at 120 West Main Street is closed to public walk-ins until further notice. However, Norfolk Festevents will maintain normal business operations Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.
The following are several ways to stay in contact with us during this time:
• Call our office at (757) 441-2345
o If necessary, please leave a voicemail and we will call you back as soon as possible during normal hours of operation.
• Email us at festevents@festevents.org
• Send us a message on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, our social media handle is @Festevents
• Leave us a letter in the Mail Drop Slot in our front office door located at 120 West Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.
Tickets remain on sale for our 2020 season of events at bit.ly/FesteventsTix. The 2020 season of events is subject to change. All tickets purchased will be honored at rescheduled dates, if an event were to be rescheduled. View a full schedule of the 2020 season of events at bit.ly/Festevents2020.
