Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Festevents Ltd. is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on large events. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged organizations across the U.S. to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks. Our utmost priority is the health of our guests, staff, and community. We will continue to implement preventative and safety measures in line with guidance from city, state, and national health authorities.
Currently, the following Festevents events have been postponed or canceled:
Friends of Festevents Peter G. Decker, Jr. Golf Tournament (postponed, new date TBD) Friends of Festevents Gala (postponed, new date TBD)
Chip & Sip Happy Hour Golf Experience (May 6 date postponed, new date TBD) Harborfest Skippers Meeting (canceled, participants will be contacted directly by staff)
At this time, all other events produced by Norfolk Festevents remain scheduled as planned, but are subject to change.
The Norfolk Festevents office at 120 West Main Street is closed to public walk-ins until further notice. However, Norfolk Festevents will maintain normal business operations Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm.
The following are several ways to stay in contact with us during this time:
• Call our office at (757) 441-2345
o If necessary, please leave a voicemail and we will call you back as soon as possible during normal hours of operation.
• Email us at festevents@festevents.org
• Send us a message on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, our social media handle is @Festevents
• Leave us a letter in the Mail Drop Slot in our front office door located at 120 West Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.
Tickets remain on sale for our 2020 season of events at bit.ly/FesteventsTix. The 2020 season of events is subject to change. All tickets purchased will be honored at rescheduled dates, if an event were to be rescheduled. View a full schedule of the 2020 season of events at bit.ly/Festevents2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.