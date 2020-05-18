PERSIAN GULF
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasper Galang, a native of Norfolk, reenlisted in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony held onboard USS James E. Williams, a guided missile destroyer, currently deployed in the Persian Gulf.
Galang, who has served in the Navy for over eight years, is an electronics technician (ET) responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of all radars for the ship.
"I get to learn about a trade I had no previous knowledge on," Galang said.
James E. Williams is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer named in honor of Chief Boatswain's Mate James E. Williams, one of the Navy's most highly decorated enlisted sailors. Guided-missile destroyers are multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare.
Galang, a 2014 graduate of Granby High School, joined the Navy to have the opportunity to travel the world and do something different from his peers from high school. According to Galang, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Norfolk.
"My mother always taught me to be compassionate and take care of those around me," Galang said.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Galang is most proud of receiving his first Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
"It made me feel like an actual ET for the first time in my career," Galang said.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Galang, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"Serving in the Navy is a journey full of ups and downs that has presented so many opportunities and experiences that I can't get anywhere else, and I'm proud and grateful of that," Galang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.