Yorktown Arts Foundations’ On The Hill Gallery is honored to present a solo show by award-winning painter James Warwick Jones Sept. 1-30. The show was rescheduled from April because of COVID-19.
James Warwick Jones is well known in Hampton Roads for his realist paintings and as a teacher and manager of Charles Taylor Visual Arts Center in Hampton, from which he retired in 2018.
Simply titled “Paintings,” Jones’ show collection includes a range of his realist paintings in sizes from miniature to large, acrylic and watercolor media, and a range of subjects including landscape, interiors, architecture, travel, still life and portraits.
His paintings are interpretations and inspirations of the world he sees around him.
He says, of his subject matter, “I try to be aware of, constantly observing and sensitive to things I see that interest and move me in some way. Sometimes this occurs in my everyday life -- taking a walk, driving in my car, and seeing someone I know or a stranger. Other times, I go out with a photo shoot in mind, perhaps after a snowfall or a foggy morning, or to a favorite or new place.”
He adds, “Things that attract me to paint might be beautiful, or something most people would consider unappealing or even ugly. They might be transformed by light and shadow, show the effects of time and wear.”
“Paintings” is Jones’ first solo show at a gallery in a decade.
“After the COVID-19 delay, we are glad that we are able to present this show. We are honored and excited to have James Warwick Jones and his work at On The Hill Gallery,” says Yorktown Arts Foundation President Lisa Trichel-Beavers. “Jim’s paintings are dramatic; each eliciting emotion and their own story. I invite everyone to come and see this show,” she said.
Over the past 54 years, Jones has shown in more than 250 exhibitions and won over 150 awards, including Best Traditional Painting at The Virginia Beach Boardwalk Art Show, Mariner’s Museum Award, Best in Show and Mayor’s Award at the Bay Days Juried Exhibition and PFAC Award at Peninsula Fine Arts Center.
In order to maintain the health and safety of patrons, there will be no opening reception. All works by Jones are for sale and may be viewed during regular Gallery hours. Masks are required to enter the Gallery and social distancing will be enforced. Admission is free.
For more information, please contact the Gallery at 757-369-1108.
About Yorktown Arts Foundation
The Yorktown Arts Foundation was established in 1975. Its mission is to promote an appreciation of the arts in the York County area by providing a venue for art sales by local artists (On The Hill Gallery), art education, art outreach and promoting art appreciation and participation in the visual arts. For more information:
· Visit www.onthehillgallery.com
· Call 757-369-1108
· Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/OntheHillGallery
· Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/onthehillgallery
