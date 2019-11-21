One-of-a-kind holiday show features an aerialist, magic, puppetry and more!
Norfolk
This season, the region’s most unique holiday stage concept premiers at Dickens’ Christmas Towne. Nauticus partnered with a team of professional entertainers to produce and deliver a first-of-its-kind variety performance that incorporates marching gingerbread men, a nutcracker army, a life-sized jack-in-the-box, and a rag doll aerialist suspended high atop the town. Nauticus’ magical holiday experience has become a seasonal favorite and a “must attend” event in Hampton Roads. It opens at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 23.
“We wanted to create something totally new this season,” said Nauticus Executive Director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “It all started with a simple, exciting concept back in the spring: Have you ever wondered what your toys do when no one is looking?”
A new stage has been built for the production with a set designed to look like a Victorian paper puppet theater. Other new additions to Dickens’ Christmas Towne this season include a talking reindeer (Randy, the Plain-Nosed Reindeer), animated pelicans, ducks, and even a talking London rat that resides in the floorboards of Scrooge’s house!
Nauticus has also partnered with a local inventor and Steampunk enthusiast to present the “Wondrously Extraordinary Inventions of Professor Martin Picklepants.” The newly-created space will feature amazing vehicles, fantastical cars, a flying bike and even an airship.
Dickens’ Christmas Towne, located in the lower level of the Decker Half Moone Center at Nauticus, will be open November 23 through December 31. Visitors encounter non-stop music and entertainment, a huge indoor train display, a children’s craft room, shops, sweet and savory fare, and a variety of family-friendly activities.
Another new twist this season is the Dickens After Dark series—catering to an adult audience and taking place on three select Friday evenings (December 6, 13 & 20). The evenings will feature specialty cocktails, craft beer favorites, delicious food, and adult holiday fun. Themed nights include a Fireside Roast & Toast, Love Actually Movie Night, and a Push Comedy Club Night.
After Christmas, families will enjoy a new lineup of themed days, including Princess & Pirate Day, a Pajama Dance Party, Dog Day at Dickens, S.T.E.A.M. Punk Day, and finally, the ever-popular family New Year’s Eve Party and Great Balloon Drop on December 31.
Opening Weekend will feature the giveaway of a free copy of A Christmas Carol book with each paid child (ages 3-12) admission, while supplies last.
Admission to Dickens’ Christmas Towne is $7.50 for adults, $6 for military adults with I.D., $5 for children (ages 3-12), and free for children ages 2 and under. A group rate is available for parties of 15 or more. Tax is added to all admission rates.
For more information, visit www.dickenschristmastowne.com.
