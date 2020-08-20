VIRGINIA BEACH
For 26 previous years, the Annual Chartway American Music Festival successfully has met every challenge and brought world-class performers to Virginia Beach for Labor Day Weekend. AMF has had to overcome hurricanes, massive thunderstorms, heavy surf, high tides, and strong gusting winds.
And this year’s global COVID19 pandemic won’t stop AMF either.
A free online AMF virtual concert will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9-10:30 p.m. All artists have performed at AMF before.
· Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls
· Bret Michaels
· Marc Roberge of O.A.R.
· Michael Franti
· Moon Taxi
· Trevor Young of SOJA
· Phil Vassar
· Larkin Poe
· Carbon Leaf
Links for the concert broadcast are:
YouTube -- www.youtube.com/visitvabeach
Facebook -- www.facebook.com/visitvabeach
www.facebook.com/liveonatlantic
WAVY TV10 -- www.wavy.com
Virtual AMF also can be re-watched on WVBT Channel 21, 2-3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7. The station is seen throughout Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks and Northeastern North Carolina.
“Given the unique year we’ve all had, we’re prouder than ever to serve as the Title Sponsor for a great celebration our 757 community looks forward to every year: the Chartway Federal Credit Union American Music Festival,” said Brian Schools, president & CEO of Chartway Federal Credit Union.
“This year’s festival might be a bit different, but we want to make every community in which we live and serve better, which is why it’s a privilege for all of us at Chartway to help bring this fun experience for our third consecutive year as Title Sponsor.”
Johnny Rzeznik is the founder and guitarist for Goo Goo Dolls and performed at AMF in 2018 on the 5th Street Main Stage. The band has 19 Top 10 songs. "Iris" was #1 on Billboard's "Top 100 Pop Songs 1992–2012" chart, “Slide" (#9) and "Name" (#24). “Iris” spent 12 straight months on the Billboard charts, and held the #1 position on the Hot 100 Airplay chart for 18 weeks. Their 14 Top Ten hits at the Hot AC radio format is more than any other artist in the history of that format.
Bret Michaels headlined the 2011 AMF’s 5th Street Main Stage, performing to one of the Festival’s largest crowds ever. He’s sold almost 50 million records as a solo artist and as Poison’s lead singer.
Marc Roberge performed a headlining set with O.A.R. on the 5th Street Main Stage in 2012. The band has played nearly every major area venue through the past decade and enjoys a large Hampton Roads fan base.
Michael Franti was in the 2016 AMF that moved to the Virginia Beach Convention Center because of inclement weather. He attracts a widely diverse audience with his unique musical blend of hip-hop, rock, jazz, reggae and funk
Moon Taxi opened for 311 on AMF’s Main Stage in 2019, and many people believe the indie-alt rock quartet stole the show from the headliners.
Trevor Young is guitarist and vocalist of SOJA. The Arlington band opened for Ziggy Marley on the 2018 5th Street Main Stage. SOJA has earned two Grammy Award nominations and released four consecutive No. 1 albums on the national reggae music charts.
Phil Vassar opened for Sheryl Crow on AMF’s Main Stage in 2015. The Lynchburg pianist and singer has 19 Billboard Country Chart hits and was American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers’ (ASCAP) 1999 Country Songwriter of the Year.
Larkin Poe performed at AMF in 2019 in what’s become one of the most raved-about sets in the event’s history. The duo features strong southern harmonies, heavy electric guitar riffs, and slide guitar. The ladies often are touted as "the little sisters of the Allman Brothers.”
Carbon Leaf is a Richmond band that last played AMF in 2018, bringing their total appearances at the Festival to six years. Their indie-rock and alt-country sound has earned the group a significant core of fans in the region.
The 27th Annual American Music Festival – Virtual Edition is presented by Chartway Federal Credit Union, is sponsored by the City of Virginia Beach and Tito’s Handmade Vodka and is produced by IMGoing.
For additional information, please visit www.liveonatlantic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.