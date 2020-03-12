Hampton
Poisoned Dwarf returns to the Hampton History Museum, along with new band members, for an evening of traditional Celtic music on March 18, 6-8 p.m.
Poisoned Dwarf plays virtuosic, innovative and passionate renditions of traditional Irish and Scottish music on acoustic instruments. These five talented musicians create a driving sonic energy that has been captivating audiences for over a decade with whistles, flutes, violin, guitar, percussion, and Uilleann pipes together with exciting and lyrical vocals. Poisoned Dwarf is Thomas DeRose, Stewart Pittman, Lance Pedigo, Mei-Li Garcia and Patrick Rooney.
So what is a Poisoned Dwarf? It depends on whom you ask: musicians say it’s the name of a famous bagpipe tune; disappointed competitors say it’s what you call an unfriendly judge; historians enjoy telling the story of the nickname the citizens of Midden, Germany gave the quarrelsome “Scottish Riffles” battalion posted in in their town after World War II.; others say it’s just a clever term for cranky Scotsman. Members of Poisoned Dwarf like to think it’s a fun term for a rollicking, fast-paced, friendly group of musicians who love to play traditional Celtic music with a twist.
Admission is free for museum members, $5 for non-members.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Hampton History Museum. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating and capacity are limited.
The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is free parking in the garage across the street from the museum. For more visit information visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org or call 757-727-1102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.