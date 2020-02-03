NORFOLK
The first waterfront project on the Elizabeth River Trail gives outdoor enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy the iconic Elizabeth River by kayak. The new public kayak launch located in Plum Point Park is a $246,000 project featuring a floating dock system with ADA equipment, 40-foot aluminum walkway leading to the dock and a 66-foot pier connecting to the Elizabeth River Trail.
“Everyone should have the access to Norfolk’s parks and waterfront. We are excited that the public kayak launch at Plum Point Park will increase opportunities to enjoy the Elizabeth River. This inaugural waterfront project appeals to the spirit of inclusiveness that is at the heart of the Elizabeth River Trail. Congratulations to everyone involved in the ongoing effort to enhance and expand recreation in the City of Norfolk,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.
The kayak launch is the first of many amenities planned for Plum Point Park. The park is the first of 11 trailheads planned for development by the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.
“The river is a vital component of Norfolk's history, economy and environment," said Cheryl White, Executive Director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation. “We’re thrilled to have new, accessible-for-all access to the water right on the trail."
Free, dedicated park parking is located immediately adjacent to the park entrance accessible from the Fort Norfolk Medical Plaza loop.
The kayak launch is made possible with support from the City of Norfolk and an Aid to Local Ports grant awarded to the city with matching funds from the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation. The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation was also awarded a $10,000 grant from the Edwin S. Webster Foundation to help construct the pier access to the kayak launch. Additional project support provided by Work Program Architects, Speight, Marshall, Francis P.C., MHI and the Department of Recreation, Parks and Open Space.
The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation’s mission is to promote, enhance and transform the Elizabeth River Trail into the most iconic urban riverfront trail in the country. The ERT runs 10.5 miles and connects businesses, historic attractions and 28 neighborhoods within a five-minute walk. The multi-use trail is designed for walking, running and biking. It comprises 11 sections and 11 trailheads from Norfolk State University to NIT Terminals along the Elizabeth River. Highlights include Harbor Park, Downtown Norfolk, Freemason Historic District, Sentara campus, Fort Norfolk, Chelsea, West Ghent, Lambert’s Point, Old Dominion University, Larchmont and Lochhaven. For more information, visit www.elizabethrivertrail.org.
