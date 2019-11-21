NORFOLK
Waitress, the Tony nominated musical will be premiering at Chrysler Hall on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 for a limited engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement.
Waitress tells the story of “Jenna”, an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu.”
The character of “Lulu” is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4’2 and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.
The “Search for Lulu” will take place in Norfolk at Chrysler Hall on Wednesday, December 4 from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will last approximately 2 hours. The audition will consist of the child repeating two lines from the show. To reserve an audition slot, participants must sign up here. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required.
The character of “Lulu” will be cast locally in the week long tour markets and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the one week engagement.
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Tickets to Waitress at Chrysler Hall are on sale now and can be purchased at the Scope Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.Broadwaynorfolk.com or www.SevenVenues.com.
