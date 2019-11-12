Norfolk
The 6th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Marketplace is Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Filled with plenty of holiday cheer and good tidings, the Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Marketplace is the perfect way to welcome in the 2019 holiday season. Town Point Park is transformed into a festive outdoor wonderland featuring unique and local crafts, a towering Yule Log Bonfire, Christmas caroling, hot chocolate and whiskey tastings, and a visit from the Big Man himself.
2019 Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace Schedule of Events:
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Holiday Marketplace opens
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Yule Log Bonfire
6:00 pm – 8:00 p.m.: Christmas Caroling featuring The Standard Time Quartet
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Santa Claus visit and photos
Festivities begin at noon on Saturday with the opening of the Christmas Marketplace. Featuring more than 20 local artisans, the marketplace is a one-stop shop for the upcoming holiday season with a focus on locally owned businesses. Whether you are shopping for a last-minute stocking stuffer or a sincere gift for a loved one, the Christmas Marketplace features a wide array of products, including handmade jewelry, one-of-a-kind ornaments, beautiful paintings, and much more.
The marketplace remains open until the conclusion of the event at 8:00 p.m. View a detailed list of participating artisans at the Christmas Marketplace below.
Marketplace Artisans:
Blue Sky Distillery (Liquor)
Lula Roe (Clothing)
Castle Hill (Cidery)
Christopher Mize (Wine Paintings)
Emerson’s (Cigars)
Got A Light (Soy Candles)
Hamilton Perkins (Recycled Designer Travel Bags)
Hammered by Jen (String Art)
Jessamyn’s Whimsy (Handmade Jewelry)
Jimmy & Mary’s (Authentic Body Care)
Mandel Maven (Jewish Bread)
Matilda Jane (Children’s Clothing)
Nothing Bundt Cakes (Cake Varieties)
Peacefrogs (Festival Merchandise)
Personalized Ornaments, by local artist Igor Accord (Christmas Ornaments)
Precise Portions (Spices & Oils)
Skintyme (Assorted Body Scrubs)
Usborne Books (Children’s Books)
Virginia Chestnuts (Chestnuts)
Whaaat (Beef Jerky)
Whimsical Wonderhaven (Fantasy Jewelry)
Marketplace Food:
Crafty Mug Café (Coffee Drinks)
Deep Fried (Hot Chocolate, Hot Pretzels, Kettle Corn)
Seafoam (Cotton Candy)
Strawberry Street (Fried Oysters, Crab Dip, Cream of Crab Soup)
When the temperatures begin to dip in the late afternoon, the fan-favorite Yule Log Bonfire will be ignited at 4:00 p.m. The bonfire, which towers more than 10 feet high, provides not only a comfortable locale to stay warm, but the ideal backdrop for a holiday photograph. Fueled by a steady supply of hand-chopped wood, the bonfire will continue to run until the conclusion of the event at 8:00 p.m.
With the sun set and the downtown Christmas lights twinkling in the darkness, Santa Claus will make an appearance at Town Point Park at 6:00 p.m. Children and families will be allowed photograph opportunities with Santa until the conclusion of the event at 8:00 p.m. Additional children’s activities include holiday-themed arts and crafts stations, as well as shopping at the Christmas Marketplace.
The arrival of Santa Claus will also be accompanied by live musical performances by The Standard Time Quartet and caroling with the Dickens’ Christmas Towne Carolers. Festival guests can sing along with the live performers with a complimentary, commemorative carol book.
In addition to the bonfire, festival guests can keep warm around additional, smaller bonfires, as well as an assortment of warm beverage offerings. Hot chocolate and coffee will be served.
For adult guests, a bar and lounge area will be serving holiday-themed cocktails, such as the Haute Chocolate, Hot Toddy, and Mulled Wine, along with immersive and education whiskey tastings featuring flights of Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester. The bar and lounge area will also feature televisions displaying college football and holiday movies.
Additional information on the 6th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire and Christmas Marketplace can be found at bit.ly/YuleLog19.
