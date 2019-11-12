Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast IV is now history and history was made. The fans left happy knowing they had the chance to see, meet and hear stories from current wrestling stars and their childhood wrestling heroes. And for the first time ever after 30 years, brothers Jim and David Crockett from Jim Crockett Promotions sat down at Starrcast IV to answer questions, meet the fans and take pictures with them.
Jim, David and Bruce Mitchell, a wrestling historian, writer and podcaster Pro Wrestling Torch for the past 29 years, had a few minutes after the match to talk.
Jim, what was your biggest takeaway from this weekend?
Jim Crockett: I really enjoyed the whole weekend. The panel especially brought back a lot of memories.
How were the fans reacting to meeting you?
The fans were great! It was heart-warming to find out that so many people remembered and still cared about what we did.
David, this is now your second Starrcast. How was the whole experience for you?
David Crockett: I had a wonderful experience at Starrcast IV. Conrad Thompson was an excellent host. Every one of the Starrcast staff could not have done enough for us.
What was the interaction with the fans like for you?
DC: The fans were great and what a gratifying experience talking with them. It means so much to know people feel we did a good at Jim Crockett Promotions. For so long we felt we failed. Bruce Mitchell’s questions were very good in helping the fans to know the JCP story.
Bruce, what was it like for you to interview the two men responsible for all of our childhood wrestling memories?
Bruce Mitchell: Doing this panel was a highlight of my life. I’m a native Carolinian and grew up watching Jim Crockett Promotions. My friends and I sat front row monthly at the Greensboro Coliseum and rooted for the bad guys like the Four Horsemen and the Midnight Express.
Talk a little about the topics you covered.
BM: We covered how they built a company from old tag teams and mediocre business to the most revenue per capita business and the best, deepest roster of main event talent in the world. And how much the fans remember and appreciate it. Both Jim and David told great stories about Wahoo MacDaniel, Johnny Valentine, Thunderbolt Patterson, Ole Anderson, Ric Flair, Blackjack Mulligan, Dusty Rhodes and so much more.
Yiorgo is a Hampton Roads arts, entertainment and sports writer. A stage, TV and movie actor, he is also an educator, motivational speaker, writer, storyteller and columnist.
