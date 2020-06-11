We never get tired of this classic springtime combo, and this recipe for strawberry-rhubarb crumbles shows why: tart rhubarb and sweet, juicy berries get the perfect counterpoint in a crunchy, buttery topping.
This rustic spring dessert is as delicious as any pie, but it comes together much more easily since you don’t have to worry about making a crust. If you don’t have three small cast-iron skillets, you can try baking them in 3 shallow casseroles instead, but your timing might be different so watch them carefully.
Love rhubarb as much as we do? If you’re lucky enough to have some outdoor space, try growing some and you’ll have enough for years to come!
Ingredients
6 tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for skillets
1 lb. strawberries, halved (quartered if large)
1 lb. rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 c. plus 3 Tbsp sugar
3/4 c. all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 c. unsalted almonds, roughly chopped
Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Directions
Heat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Lightly butter three 6-inch cast-iron skillets and place on prepared sheet.
In large bowl, toss together strawberries, rhubarb, cornstarch, and 1/4 cup sugar.
In second bowl, with hands, rub butter and flour together to resemble breadcrumbs. Add salt, almonds, and remaining 3 Tbsp sugar and squeeze mixture together with fingertips to form small clumps.
Divide fruit mixture among prepared pans and top with crumble mixture (they will appear overfilled). Bake until filling is bubbling and tops are golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.
