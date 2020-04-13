DALLAS
Navy Petty Officer Third Class Jamika Jones, a native of Suffolk, Va., is serving in Dallas as part of the Department of Defense’s response to COVID-19, which is being led by U.S. Northern Command.
Normally, Jones serves as a hospital corpsman, who is responsible for testing patients for allergies. She is working with local health authorities as part of the whole-of-government approach to support the community need.
"Protecting the American people and preventing the spread of COVID-19 is our main mission in Dallas," said Capt. Chad Roe, commanding officer of the Expeditionary Medical Facility-M, which is Jones's unit. "EMF-M brings a team of highly trained medical professionals who are ready to help the City of Dallas flatten the curve while maintaining the health of our Sailors a priority."
The unit is an integral part of the approximately 8,000 service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force, including active duty and reserve component service members, in the U.S. Army North-led Joint Forces Land Component Command who are assisting state and local governments across the continental United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is an all hands on deck type of situation,” said Jones. “We can provide the extra help and extra hands by seeing COVID patients or seeing overflow of patients, which is a great help to the community.”
“I think this is a huge responsibility, but at the same time, I played my part in it as I could and I was able to help someone, help the city of Dallas, FEMA, everyone as a whole,” said Jones. “A lot of people can’t say that they did that and had such a huge impact to the community.”
The U.S. Navy’s EMFs are designed to receive patients from forward medical facilities or directly from combat areas in order to provide full resuscitation and emergency stabilizing surgery. The personnel manning reflects that mission, a full complement that includes 447 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals, enough to care for 150 patients 24 hours a day on a rotating shift schedule.
